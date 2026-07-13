Nabsys selects first-ever chief medical officer

PROVIDENCE – Nabsys 2.0 LLC, an electronic genome-mapping company out of Providence, has named Alka Chaubey as the firm’s inaugural chief medical and genomics officer.

Chaubey assumed her C-suite role on July 6, having most recently served as chief medical officer of Bionano Genomics Inc., a San Diego-based genome analysis company, according to a company announcement on the same day.

“As Nabsys’s first Chief Medical and Genomics Officer, I look forward to working closely with the Nabsys team, customers, and collaborators from around the world to accelerate adoption of electronic genome mapping, unlock new biological insights, and expand access to structural variant analysis,” Chaubey said in the announcement.

In her new capacities, Chaubey will leverage her 20 years of experience in molecular genetics to spearhead Nabsys’ medical and scientific affairs strategy, bolster industry collaborations and broaden the application of electronic genome mapping throughout research and translational medicine.

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“Her deep understanding of the laboratory genomics landscape including genome mapping technologies, combined with her remarkable record of driving scientific evidence that supports clinical adoption, position her uniquely to help guide EGM through its next critical phase of development,” Dr. Barrett Bready, Nabsys founder and CEO, said in a statement.

Prior to joining Bionano, Chaubey worked as head of cytogenomics at Connecticut-based PerkinElmer and as director of the cytogenomics laboratory at the Greenwood Genetic Center, headquartered in South Carolina.

She is double-board-certified by the American Board of Medical Genetics and Genomics, having graduated with a doctorate in biochemistry and molecular biology from Guru Nanak Dev University in India.

Founded in 2005, Nabsys uses proprietary electronic genome mapping technology to analyze genomes with high accuracy and at a larger scale, according to the company’s website.

Mica Kanner-Mascolo is a PBN staff writer. She can be reached at Kannermascolo@PBN.com.