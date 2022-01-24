NAIL welcomes Rebecca Webber as Business Growth Director

Providence-based advertising, design, and branding agency, NAIL Communications, welcomes Rebecca Webber as Business Growth Director.

“We are thrilled to have an individual of Rebecca’s caliber joining our team,” said Managing Partner Jeremy Crisp. “Her unique background and strong skill set will be an outstanding asset as we strive to work with the most exciting, innovative businesses in the market to find their fascinating and showcase it for the world.”

As Business Growth Director, Webber will lead new client initiatives for the agency. She previously worked as General Manager of the Providence CIC (Cambridge Innovation Center) and as Chief of Staff for Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island and the state’s Executive Office of Commerce.