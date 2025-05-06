Napatree Capital merges with Bradley, Foster & Sargent

WESTERLY – Bradley, Foster & Sargent Inc., one of southern New England’s leading wealth management and investment firms, has completed a merger with Napatree Capital, the companies announced.

Napatree Capital will maintain its offices in Westerly and Longmeadow, Mass. BFS, which is headquartered in Hartford, Conn., also has Connecticut offices in Litchfield and Stonington, as well as offices in Wellesley, Mass.; Portland, Maine; Delray Beach, Fla.; and Chicago.

Bradley, Foster & Sargent is a Barron’s Top 100 registered investment adviser firm with approximately $8 billion in assets under management across more than 4,400 client accounts.

Napatree Capital was founded in 2018 and currently has approximately $350 million in assets under management. Its total assets under management are up tenfold from its first quarter seven years ago, according to Napatree founder Jeffrey Liguori.

Liguori, who served as managing partner and chief investment officer at Napatree, now joins Bradley, Foster & Sargent as an executive vice president and portfolio manager following the merger.

“BFS is an outstanding firm that has always been philosophically aligned with Napatree, both in terms of building relationships and serving the long-term goals of our clients,” Liguori said. “Merging with BFS allows us to draw on the resources of a larger organization, including a robust research operation, while maintaining the independence and integrity our clients have come to expect.”

Aaron Simmons, a Napatree principal and senior wealth adviser, is also joining BFS as a portfolio manager through the merger. Simmons previously worked with Bradley, Foster & Sargent CEO and President Galan G. Daukas and other members of the BFS team in past roles at People’s United Advisors and Washington Trust Investors.

Daukas, Liguori and Simmons all grew up in Westerly, according to BFS.

“Napatree has been a remarkable firm since its inception with an extremely talented team and a strong community of clients,” Daukas said. “We’re pleased to join forces to serve clients in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut and beyond with our shared commitment to providing personalized wealth and investment management.”

In addition to Liguori and Simmons, chartered financial analyst Matthew R. Landon, a partner at Napatree Capital, will also be joining BFS as a portfolio manager. Michael Moses, a chartered market technician and capital markets and securities analyst with more than 25 years of broad investment experience, will join BFS as a securities trader.

