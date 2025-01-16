Narragansett home sale for $1.44M is town’s largest multifamily sale since 2022

NARRAGANSETT – A residential property in the Judith Point neighborhood recently sold for $1.44 million, making it the highest-priced multifamily home sale in the town since 2022, according to Churchill & Banks Cos. LLC, which represented the sellers.

The 40 Hemlock Ave. home contains three units spread across 3,500 square feet of living space, with a total of nine bedrooms and three bathrooms, according to Churchill & Banks, which cited records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The property, which sits on nearly half an acre of land, came with one of its three units leased, while the other two were ready to be rented or occupied, according to the real estate firm.

Each residential unit features a private entrance and its own patio space, the firm said. The property’s garden-level unit and top-floor unit both share a laundry room, while the main floor has an in-unit laundry room, Churchill & Banks said.

The property, which is within walking distance of Roger Wheeler Beach, features parking for nine cars and an outdoor shower, according to Churchill & Banks.

The three-family home was most recently valued by Narragansett property assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $1.23 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The sellers in this transaction were represented by Churchill & Banks real estate associate Lindsay Pettinelli. The buyers were represented by Nicholas Hayes, of HomeSmart Professionals.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by KCC & SDC Foundation LLC, a limited liability foundation based in Attleboro. The property was purchased by YenLinda Rowland and Henry Rowland II, of Narragansett, according to the warranty deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.