Narragansett home sells for $3M

By
-
THE PROPERTY at 72 Commorant Road, Narragansett, was sold for $3 million. / COURTESY RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES LTD.
NARRAGANSETT – The property at 72 Commorant Road sold for $3 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd.

The sale was the highest value to date in the town this year.

The 4,406-square-foot home, which sits on 2 acres, has four bedrooms and fourth baths and one half bath. The house was built in 2010 and features panoramic ocean views.

THE 2-ACRE property features views of the Atlantic Ocean. / COURTESY RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES LTD.
The seller was Richard A. Engle and the buyers were Steven E. and Nina D. Winoker, according to property records.

RPL represented both sides of the transaction.

THE HOME, built in 2010, features an open kitchen design. / COURTESY RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES LTD.
The property was last assessed in 2019 at $1.9 million.

