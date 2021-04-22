Narragansett’s Kenyon Farm estate sells for $4.1M

NARRAGANSETT – The property at 125 Kenyon Farm Road has sold for $4.1 million, according to Lila Delman Compass, which represented the sellers in the transaction.

The 66-acre property is home to six cottages, three docks with ocean access and 2,000 feet of shoreline on Point Judith Pond.

The property was sold by several individuals and an LLC, all of whom owned a stake in the property, and was purchased by Cedar Point LLC, according to property records. Lila Delman Compass said the sellers comprised the Kenyon family, who have owned the property for over a century.

The sale price was the highest sale year-to-date in Narragansett, according to Rhode Island Statewide MLS data.

