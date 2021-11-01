Natalie Howard joins Berkshire Private Banking as a Private Banking Officer. She has over 7 years of experience in Banking. She spent four years at Berkshires Bank’s Newport, Rhode Island location providing bank products, services, and guidance to clients. Ms. Howard will support and assist Mr. Fernandes and clients in the Rhode Island Market.

Natalie has extensive experience working with consumers in the Retail Banking segment. Prior to joining Berkshire Bank, Natalie served at UniBank in Central Massachusetts in roles including retail, call center, and branches. Natalie earned her BS from Salve Regina in Newport, RI.