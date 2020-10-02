National Grid aims for net-zero emissions by 2050

WALTHAM, Mass. – National Grid on Friday announced plans to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The Net Zero by 2050 Plan outlines a series of steps the company will take in its own operations, as well as emissions from electricity and gas sales to its customers in Rhode Island, New York and Massachusetts. Steps include expanding its energy efficiency programs, shifting away from natural gas to a zero-carbon alternative, replacing lead pipes to reduce methane emissions, using large-scale renewable energy projects like solar and wind to generate power for customers and converting to a 100% electric fleet by 2030.

“Our Net Zero by 2050 Plan outlines our approach to exploring a wide range of solutions until we can deliver the affordable, reliable clean energy future our customers want and deserve – no later than 2050,” said Badar Khan, president, National Grid US. “We don’t have all the answers yet, and the path to both increase renewable energy and decarbonize heat will be challenging. We believe our electric and gas networks have a vital role in helping achieve net zero emissions and our announcement today is the beginning of a transformative journey of our business.”

More information is available on its website.

- Advertisement -