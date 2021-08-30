National Grid hires Woerner as New England president

PROVIDENCE – National Grid PLC has named Stephen Woerner its New England president, the global utility company announced Monday.

Woerner’s appointment is effective Oct. 1. He currently serves as the Baltimore Gas and Electric’s president and chief operating officer.

“I look forward to welcoming Steve to the role and to our group executive committee,” said John Pettigrew, CEO of London-based National Grid. “We’re fortunate to be adding his insights and experience to our most senior leadership team, helping to steer National Grid into a clean, fair, and affordable energy future.”

In the role, Woerner will lead National Grid’s gas and electric operations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. However, the company noted that it is still in the process of selling National Grid’s Rhode Island operations to PPL Corp. Following the completion of the deal, Woerner will become the National Grid’s Massachusetts president, the company said.

PPL Corp. previously announced that David J. Bonenberger will serve as president of Rhode Island gas and electric business once the planned deal between the two companies closes.

“National Grid is a company with close connections to the communities it serves and a long history of being on the leading edge in the industry,” said Woerner. “I’m thrilled to be joining the team and look forward to getting to know the customers and stakeholders in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.”

Terry Sobolewski has been serving as the company’s interim New England president since the role was created on April 1, the company said.