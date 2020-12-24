National Grid prepares for heavy rain, strong winds due Thursday night

PROVIDENCE – National Grid Rhode Island said that it is preparing for heavy rain and strong winds expected to arrive in New England tonight and Friday.

The storm is expected to bring wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour, with the potential to bring down trees and power lines in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

The company said that it had 1,700 field-based workers in New England prepared for emergency-response operations.

“We have canceled employee vacations, secured additional crews and put emergency plans in place in anticipation of this severe, ill-timed storm,” said Michael McCallan, vice president of electric operations for New England. “We’re prepared for the storm and its aftermath. We recognize that no outage is convenient, and we’re particularly conscious of the timing of this storm, when so many of our customers will be celebrating the holidays at home during what continues to be a challenging year.”

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for the area beginning at midnight and continuing through 4 p.m. Friday.