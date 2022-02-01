Navigant Credit Union announces record assets, members in 2021

SMITHFIELD – Navigant Credit Union recently reported a record $3 billion in assets and a new high in members for 2021 at its Jan. 24 annual shareholders meeting, according to a news release.

The year-end assets marked a 14.1% increase over 2020, coupled with an all-time high of 120,000 members statewide, the release stated. The credit union also has its largest physical presence in its 107-year history, with 21 branches statewide and two more set to open in early 2022. Members will also receive a 20% bonus dividend based on 2021 interest in their deposit accounts – the largest bonus ever awarded.

“Navigant Credit Union strives to be the leading community banking partner in Rhode Island, and our results in 2021 show we are fulfilling that mission every day,” said Ann M. Kashmanian, chair of Nagivant’s board of directors, in a statement. “Our record-setting year in 2021 is a reflection of Navigant Credit Union’s strong leadership and our entire team’s consistent, passionate work on behalf of our members.”

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.

