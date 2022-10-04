Navigant Credit Union donates $100K to Women & Infants Hospital

NAVIGANT CREDIT UNION recently donated $100,000 to Women & Infants Hospital. Pictured from left are Tim Draper, Navigant senior vice president of marketing; Gary Furtado, Navigant CEO and president; Shannon Sullivan, Women & Infants president and chief operating officer; Lisa Dandeneau, Navigant senior executive vice president and chief operating officer; and Dr. Methodius Tuuli, Women & Infants executive chief of obstetrics and gynecology. / COURTESY CARE NEW ENGLAND HEALTH SYSTEM

PROVIDENCE – Navigant Credit Union recently donated $100,000 to Women & Infants Hospital for its capital campaign, according to Care New England Health System spokesperson Raina Smith.

The donation through Navigant’s charitable foundation was presented by company leaders at the hospital on Monday.

