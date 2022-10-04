Navigant Credit Union donates $100K to Women & Infants Hospital

PROVIDENCE – Navigant Credit Union recently donated $100,000 to Women & Infants Hospital for its capital campaign, according to Care New England Health System spokesperson Raina Smith.
The donation through Navigant’s charitable foundation was presented by company leaders at the hospital on Monday.
Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.
