Navigant Credit Union earns Diamond Award for its Business Spotlight series

SMITHFIELD – Navigant Credit Union recently received a national Diamond Award from America’s Credit Unions Marketing, PR & Development Council.

Last week, Navigant was presented the 2025 Diamond Award for the Audience Specific Marketing Campaign category in recognition of the credit union’s Business Spotlight series, which is a monthly feature that highlights Rhode Island businesses operating throughout the state.

Navigant was the only credit union in Rhode Island to receive a Diamond Award this year.

No credit unions based in Bristol County, Mass., received a Diamond Award this year.

The council analyzed more than 1,400 submissions for this year’s awards, with 180 organizations from 42 states selected as winners, according to Navigant.

Navigant’s 2025 Diamond Award-winning Business Spotlight series features monthly promotions of local businesses on the credit union’s social media, as well as at booths located in branches throughout the Ocean State, where companies can meet customers and share their product or services.

Past profile subjects for the series include East Greenwich-based men’s clothier Roaring Fashions, Blackbird Farm in Smithfield, and Mills Coffee Roasting Co. in Providence.

“We’re proud to see our efforts on a national stage,” said Navigant CEO and President Kathleen C. Orovitz. “By sharing our members’ inspiring stories with a wider audience, our Business Spotlight Series reflects our mission to improve the financial well-being of the families, businesses and communities we serve in Rhode Island.”

Lesli Bishop, co-chair of the Diamond Awards and chief marketing officer at Family Savings Credit Union in Gadsden, Ala., said she was “thrilled” to “celebrate Navigant Credit Union and the other Diamond Award winners with such a prestigious recognition.”

“These credit unions not only reflect the core values of the credit union movement, but they exemplify the forward-thinking and innovative strategies within our industry,” Bishop said.

Navigant, the largest member-owned credit union in Rhode Island, has also been consistently ranked among the state’s Best Places to Work by Providence Business News.

The credit union just celebrated its 110-year anniversary on March 29.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.