Navigant Credit Union names Farland new commercial lending leader

SMITHFIELD – Navigant Credit Union has expanded the leadership team in its commercial lending department with the appointment of Jay D. Farland as vice president and relationship manager team leader, the credit union recently announced.

Farland brings more than 25 years of banking and investment experience to the role. He most recently served as senior vice president and market manager at Pennsylvania-based Customers Bank, where he was the senior banking executive for the institution’s New England market.

In his new position at Navigant, Farland will oversee client relationship management, support team development and help drive strategic growth across the credit union’s commercial lending portfolio.

“Jay brings an extensive history of exceptional client service, and we’re excited to tap him for his wealth of experience in commercial banking, leadership skills and proven ability to foster strong client relationships,” Navigant CEO and President Kathleen C. Orovitz said in a statement.

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Prior to his time at Customers Bank, Farland held several commercial banking roles in the region. Those included positions as vice president and senior client relationship manager at Bank Rhode Island, vice president and relationship manager at The Washington Trust Co., and vice president and relationship manager at Citizens Bank, where he worked in the bank’s commercial real estate business.

Farland earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Bryant University.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.