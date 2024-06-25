Navigant to open branch in North Kingstown

NORTH KINGSTOWN – Navigant Credit Union is continuing its expansion into the southern areas of Rhode Island with plans to open a new branch in North Kingstown in mid-July – the first Navigant branch in the town and the 26th in the state.

Smithfield-based Navigant is the largest credit union in Rhode Island. It reported more than $3.7 billion in assets in its first quarter filings with the National Credit Union Administration.

The new branch will be located at 1041 Ten Rod Road, west of the Wickford Junction commuter rail stop. The location was a former Webster Bank branch that closed in June 2023.

“We are proud to offer this new branch location as the latest addition to our growing portfolio of in-person, online and mobile services our members across the state can utilize to fulfill their banking needs and improve their financial well-being,” Navigant CEO and President Kathleen Orovitz said in a statement. “We look forward to meeting new and existing members in and around North Kingstown when we officially open our doors in July.”

Navigant is planning an event for its members on July 29 followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 30.

Stephanie Northup, a branch manager at Navigant’s Westerly branch, will lead the new branch. Assistant Branch Manager Gina Brancato will succeed Northup as the Westerly branch manager.

“Stephanie’s extensive banking expertise and her ability to foster fully engaged, cohesive teams has helped us introduce the Navigant Credit Union brand to Westerly, and we are confident she will prove invaluable in our effort to replicate that success here in North Kingstown,” Orovitz said. “Likewise, Gina’s decade of experience in the financial industry and established role as an active, passionate leader in her hometown make her an ideal fit to continue the momentum we’ve built in Westerly. With Stephanie and Gina, these branches and our members in southern Rhode Island are in excellent, experienced hands.”