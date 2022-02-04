Neary 5th Democrat seeking Langevin’s seat

PROVIDENCE – Michael Neary, a former advocate for Ohio Gov. and 2016 presidential candidate John Kasich, is the latest Democrat to enter the 2nd District congressional race seeking Rep. James R. Langevin’s soon-to-be open seat in the U.S. House.

Neary announced Friday his candidacy for Congress, becoming the fifth Democratic candidate to do so. He joins R.I. Treasurer and former gubernatorial candidate Seth Magaziner, Clarendon Group CEO and past Gov. Gina M. Raimondo communications director Joy E. Fox, Refugee Dream Center Founder Omar Bah and Rhode Island College Interim Director of External Relations and Communications Edwin R. Pacheco in that primary. Republican Robert Lancia has also announced his candidacy for the 2nd District seat.

Neary, who says he’s a lifelong member of the Coventry and West Warwick community, said that his campaign will be about providing urgent assistance families in Rhode Island and across the country “desperately need.” His platform includes a one-year emergency rescue plan to provide housing, food, medicine, child care and debt relief for those making less than $100,000.

Neary said he also calls to build on the bipartisan infrastructure agreement, Affordable Care Act and Pell Grant programs to provide new green infrastructure jobs. He also calls to cancel $50,000 of student loan debt for “tens of millions” of borrowers. He also said the federal minimum wage should be raised to $20 per hour to ensure “that all Americans can earn a living wage to care for themselves and their loved ones while still participating in the dignity of hard work in America.”

“I have no doubt in my mind that we can build a movement across Rhode Island that gives us all a voice in Washington,” Neary said.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.