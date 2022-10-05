Hennessey Elementary School teacher wins $25K Milken Educator Award

EAST PROVIDENCE – An Agnes B. Hennessey Elementary School third grade teacher received a pleasant monetary surprise, courtesy of the Milken Family Foundation.

Emily Rendine on Wednesday in a special schoolwide ceremony – which included state-elected and education officials – was awarded a $25,000 Milken Educator Award. Rendine, the foundation said, was recognized for her innovative and motivating teaching style, as well as fostering empowerment and independence within her students.

Rendine is one of up to 40 elementary educators who will be honored by the foundation during the 2022-23 school year. The foundation said Rendine encourages students to practice “productive struggle,” which inspires them to take risks in order to foster empowerment and ownership of learning.

With Rendine’s leadership, Hennessey Elementary’s state proficiency rating significantly improved from “priority status” to a three-star rating, the foundation said. Last academic year, Rendine’s students saw their reading proficiency rise from 28% to 67% and their writing proficiency from 12% to 55%.

The foundation also said Rendine serves on Hennessey’s Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports and Equity committees, leads an annual STEAM night, and has participated in training to ensure equitable access to Hennessey’s most marginalized populations. Rendine, the foundation said, secured grants to create and maintain a school garden, tended by her students during the year and by the local Boys and Girls Club over the summer. The garden has helped Rendine’s students understand the value of green space in urban communities, and features such as rain barrels serve as the centerpiece for discussions of water conservation.

“Emily’s creativity in engaging her students, fostering impressive student growth, and leading professional development on a larger scale are just some of the many ways she exemplifies a Milken Educator,” Milken Family Foundation Senior Vice President Jane Foley said in a statement.

R.I. Education Commissioner Angelica Infante-Green said Wednesday in a statement that Rendine is preparing students for success, whether it is encouraging students to reach their full potential to embracing a growth mindset.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.