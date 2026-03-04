Needle in the Noise health tech startup wins top prize at SEG Accelerator Pitch Night

PROVIDENCE – Social Enterprise Greenhouse recently held its Accelerator Pitch Night, featuring 12 businesses vying for funding and a spot at the organization’s 2026 Rhode Island Impact Business Showcase.

This event supports entrepreneurs dedicated to solving community challenges and creating economic opportunities.

“For 25 years, SEG has existed to make sure entrepreneurs with powerful ideas are not building alone,” said Julie Owens, CEO of SEG. “From our earliest days to today, our work has been about expanding access to capital, networks and opportunities for founders who are deeply rooted in their communities. This cohort reflects exactly why that mission still matters and why we are excited to keep building the next 25 years alongside impact entrepreneurs from across New England.”

Founders from Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut presented ventures from various industries, from food businesses to tech companies.

The top prize was awarded to Needle in the Noise, a health technology venture founded by Derke Hughes and Dr. Nicholas Grumbach that is developing new diagnostic tools to improve care for neurological and auditory conditions, including enhancing ultrasound imaging for chronic liver disease patients. The company earned $2,000 and a spot at SEG’s 2026 Rhode Island Impact Business Showcase in April.

Joining them at the showcase will be second-place winner Adaptiam, a customizable assistive device system designed to improve hand mobility and independence; and third-place winner NOWATA, a doctor-developed, plant-based skincare brand creating clean, effective products for sensitive skin.

The nine remaining ventures making up the graduating cohort include:

Aikreate – An education technology venture helping students and educators build confidence and creativity around artificial intelligence.

Blue Birch Provisions – A fermented foods company focused on gut health sustainability and strengthening local food systems.

ChopChop – An online platform connecting customers with homemade meals prepared by local cooks creating income opportunities and expanding access to culturally relevant food.

Drop LWOP New England – A nonprofit advocacy organization working to end life without parole sentences and advance restorative justice through policy reform and public education.

End of Life RI – An initiative helping people better understand end-of-life options planning and patient-centered care.

Groundwork RI’s Harvest Cycle Compost – A community composting program that diverts food waste from landfills while creating local green jobs.

National Alliance of Domestic Violence Survivors – A survivor-led organization providing long-term, peer-based healing support advocacy and systems change.

Nurture and Nourish Initiative – A nonprofit working to address food insecurity and nutrition equity through meals education and community support.

WasteNaut Consulting – A woman-owned consulting firm helping organizations reduce waste and operate more sustainably.

The top three winners of the fall accelerator will join the three winners of SEG’s spring 2025 accelerator for an opportunity to pitch at the 2026 Rhode Island Impact Business Showcase on April 9 at Farm Fresh Rhode Island in Providence, where they will compete for $7,500 in funding. Tickets for the event are now available at segri.org.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.