Neighborhood Health Plan of R.I. donates 400 gifts to schoolchildren

PROVIDENCE – Staffers from Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island purchased and helped distribute more than 400 gifts for underserved Providence schoolchildren during the holiday season as part of Neighborhood Health Plan’s Gingerbread Express program, the health care organization announced Dec. 23.

According to a news release from Neighborhood Health Plan, the initiative is led by the National Education Association of Rhode Island and links organizations with public school students who, without the program, “would likely have a holiday season without gifts” due to their families’ financial constraints.

Students at William D’Abate Elementary School received the gifts. The presents granted wishes of children in five classrooms at the school, with each student receiving about five gifts.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor and he also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com.

