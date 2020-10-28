NEIT designated as national center of excellence in cyber defense education

EAST GREENWICH – The New England Institute of Technology has been designated as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education for its cybersecurity program by the U.S. National Security Agency and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

New England Tech is one of eight New England schools – including the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth – to receive this designation and it runs through 2025.

The technical college said it worked for two years to earn the designation for its bachelor’s program in cybersecurity and network engineering. Among the criteria that New England Tech had to meet to gain the designation were showing its institutional cybersecurity plan in which the college implemented its own cybersecurity practices and operates its own cybersecurity center, and demonstrating how students, faculty and staff performed cyber outreach to the community.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.

