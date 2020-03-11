NEIT gets top game-design school honors from Princeton Review

EAST GREENWICH – New England Institute of Technology was named one of the top undergraduate schools with programs in game design, according to The Princeton Review.

“We are so pleased to receive this distinction,” said Douglas H. Sherman, senior vice president and provost at NEIT.

“Our video game design and development faculty work tirelessly with students enrolled in our Associate in Science and Bachelor of Science degree programs. Our experiential approach to learning – coupled with a dynamic curriculum and exciting gaming events and workshops – prepare our students well as they enter this exciting field.”

Rankings were released on March 3. The Princeton Review developed its Top Game Design Schools project in 2009 with help from a national advisory board, including a project survey and ranking-list methodology.

According to NEIT, rankings were devised using surveys of administrators at 150 institutions that have game design throughout the U.S., Canada and abroad. The survey collected information about the schools’ game-design programs’ academics, faculty, technology and career prospects, comprising 40 data points.

Of the winners to make the list, said Robert Franek, Princeton Review editor in chief, “Their alumni include many of the video game industry’s most prominent artists, designers, developers and entrepreneurs.”

Founded in 1940, NEIT is a private, nonprofit technical university with about 3,000 students.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.