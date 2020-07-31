NEIT outlines fall reopening plan

EAST GREENWICH – New England Institute of Technology will welcome students back to campus for its fall term starting on Oct. 5, the university announced on Thursday.

The school will implement a hybrid learning model, including in-person and remote classes. It will feature limited residential accommodations for students, as well. The school also will require social distancing on campus and provided a detailed report on increased cleaning procedures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The plan was developed in coordination with the R.I. Governor’s Office and the R.I. Department of Health, the school noted.

Group sizes on campus will initially be limited to 15 people, and will change based on guidelines from the state.

On-campus housing will be limited to 50% capacity, with room occupancy limited to one per room, including 204 beds for general occupancy, 18 beds reserved for self-quarantines and isolated students and four beds that are ADA accessible.

The school said it will assist students who wish to live off campus to locate housing.

The fall semester will operate from Oct. 5 through Dec. 19.

“Our faculty and staff have worked tirelessly to provide well-designed, on-campus and online academic programs, while keeping the campus community as safe as possible,” said Douglas H. Sherman, senior vice president and provost at New England Institute of Technology. “We are committed to supporting all students as they continue to achieve their academic and career goals during this challenging and unprecedented time.”

The full reopening plan may be viewed online.