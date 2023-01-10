n|e|m|d architects, inc. Welcomes Sunny Hwang

We are so pleased to have Sunny Hwang join our team for the position of Project Manager. Sunny earned his first bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Feng Chia University in Taiwan in 1988. After working for four years with the Taiwan Railroad Bureau of Administration, he moved to the United States where he earned another bachelor’s degree in architectural engineering from Wentworth Institute of Technology. Three years later, he received his master’s in architecture from SCI-ARC in Los Angeles. He recently ventured back to New England and is a registered architect in RI and MA. Since joining us he has been involved in ongoing projects as job captain throughout New England.