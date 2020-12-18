Neronha announces new team to address civil rights issues 

PROVIDENCE – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha on Dec. 10 announced the creation of a Civil Rights Team, made up of criminal and civil attorneys, as well as the civil rights advocate, to bring a more coordinated approach to the investigation and prosecution of hate crimes and police misconduct in the state. Neronha also issued…

