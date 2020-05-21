New apartment building approved for Wayland Square

PROVIDENCE – The Providence City Plan Commission has authorized a four-story, 16-unit apartment building at 219 Waterman St. in Providence.

The site is in a commercial zone, where multiunit residential buildings are allowed by zoning.

The design proposes four apartments on each floor, with a mix of one- and two-bedroom units.

The applicant is Bahman Jalili, who purchased a two-family home then on the site in August 2017 for $300,000. The home has since been cleared.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer at the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.