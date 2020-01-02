New apartments proposed for historic Citizens Bank property

PROVIDENCE – A redevelopment plan for the historic Citizens Bank property on Westminster Street has received preliminary approval from the City Plan Commission.

The West End project, submitted by the Omni Group, will involve construction of three new three-level apartment buildings at 946 – 1000 Westminster St.

The brick-and-stone bank building will be retained, as will its annex building, covering a total of 22,000 square feet. The preliminary plan submitted to the city indicates the bank building will be retained as a commercial use, while the modern addition will include 20 residential units.

The three new apartment buildings will contain 16 apartments each, for a total of 48 units, according to the plans.

The developer is expected to return to the commission for final approval after meeting with neighborhood groups. The City Plan Commission granted preliminary approval of the residential plans last week, according to Planning Department spokeswoman Katherine Hypolite.

