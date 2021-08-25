New England Medical Innovation Center and RI Bio to host med-tech networking event Sept. 8

PROVIDENCE – New England Medical Innovation Center has partnered with RI Bio to host an in-person Rhode Island Life Science, BioTech and Med-Tech Industry Networking Party at Askew Bistro & Entertainment Venue in Providence on Sept. 8.

Aimed at fostering new connections and networking with colleagues, the first 50 people in the door will get a free drink. Throughout the night, there will be tours of the New England Medical Innovation Center and its coworking space, according to organizers.

New England Medical Innovation Center, a medical technology venture hub, provides support and education to innovators and entrepreneurs in the medical technologies space, and connects them to sources of funding.

RI Bio also works to educate, collaborate and advocate for life sciences in New England by sharing information and resources and providing access to funding and industry connections.

The event is free and will be held from 5-7 p.m. Askew Bistro is located at 150 Chestnut St. Registration can be made here.

