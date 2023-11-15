New Hampshire IT company expands into R.I. with new technology center, warehouse

PAWTUCKET – A New Hampshire IT company recently expanded into the Ocean State with the opening of a new “Technology Innovation Center.”

Blue Mantis, a New Hampshire-based company providing digital technology services and guidance, hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the center last Thursday. At 15,000 square feet, the 670 Narragansett Park Dr. facility will primarily consist of warehouse space for the company’s IT infrastructure prior to deliveries, with 8,000 square feet set aside for this purpose.

In the remaining space, the center will provide customers with physical and digital resources such as testing labs, meeting rooms, enhanced security measures and other technology equipment and tools, Blue Mantis says.

While the company's physical presence in the Ocean State is new, it already counts Rhode Island businesses and organizations such as the Narragansett Bay Commission, Providence Equity Partners, Paolino Properties and Salve Regina University among its clientele.

“Consistent with our mission to help customers meet the future, we’re encouraging more on-site collaboration at the center,” Blue Mantis President Josh Dinneen said in a statement, “with our technicians and engineers to help them streamline solutions delivery to adapt quickly to the dynamics of today’s distributed workforces.”

The Rhode Island expansion is part of the company’s wider, aggressive growth and hiring push, said Blue Mantis spokesperson Tim Hurley. Blue Mantis, originally based in Maine, moved its headquarters to New Hampshire earlier this year.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.