WEST WARWICK – Centreville Bank has launched a brand refresh, starting with a new logo that debuted on Monday that retains the bank’s primary blue and green colors but adds a starburst and the tagline, “Progress on Purpose.”

“For 195 years, Centreville Bank has been making Progress on Purpose for our customers. This brand relaunch brings that into focus,” Harold M. Horvat, bank chairman, CEO and president, said in a statement. “As a mutual bank, the time, talent and resources we invest in our community help to make a lasting positive impact on the people and businesses closest to home. This campaign echoes that.”

The accompanying multimedia campaign, which kicked off on Monday, includes broadcast TV, cable, radio and streaming commercials, print and digital ads, and social media messaging, along with two Rhode Island billboards on Interstate 95.

With more than 20 locations across Rhode Island and eastern Connecticut, the West Warwick-based bank wants its brand relaunch to reflect its communities, the bank said in its rebrand announcement, and uses imagery such as the “Superman” building in Providence, Newport’s scenic coast, Connecticut’s Cargill Falls in Putnam and the mural across from Danielson’s Town Hall.

