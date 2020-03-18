New Providence superintendent unveils entry plan to turn around school district

PROVIDENCE SUPERINTENDENT of Schools Harrison Peters has released a 10-page plan that offers multiple initiatives to help turn around the Providence Public School District.

PROVIDENCE – New Superintendent of Schools Harrison Peters on March 11 released his 10-page plan offering multiple points and initiatives to try and help turn around the struggling school district that’s currently under state control.

The report, titled “Hitting the Ground Learning: An entry plan for Turnaround Superintendent Harrison Peters,” outlines 34 points on how the Providence Public School District will engage the school community, prioritize “excellence in learning” and develop “world-class talent” within the schools. Peters was named the new superintendent for Providence in late January.

Among the notable points Peters wants the district to do are:

  • Convene “multiple” student roundtables in order to better understand their concerns.
  • Hold a Facebook Town Hall to engage parents and the community to learn about their “priorities for the district.”
  • Review PPSD’s transportation policy so that it meets the needs of everyone.
  • Assess and redesign central-office structure and services to redirect resources to schools.
  • Work with R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green and the city to complete a “revised school facilities capital plan” that prioritizes “emergency repairs” and aligns long-term facilities improvements.
  • Create a set of “school climate and culture” initiatives to be launched districtwide next school year.
  • Launch a recruiting campaign focused on attracting “diverse and effective” teachers.

“We have an incredibly unique opportunity, with leadership from the state and the city aligned with us, and I do not intend to squander this rare moment,” Peters said in the report. “We cannot move forward if we leave the community behind.”

