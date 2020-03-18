New Providence superintendent unveils entry plan to turn around school district

PROVIDENCE – New Superintendent of Schools Harrison Peters on March 11 released his 10-page plan offering multiple points and initiatives to try and help turn around the struggling school district that’s currently under state control.

The report, titled “Hitting the Ground Learning: An entry plan for Turnaround Superintendent Harrison Peters,” outlines 34 points on how the Providence Public School District will engage the school community, prioritize “excellence in learning” and develop “world-class talent” within the schools. Peters was named the new superintendent for Providence in late January.

Among the notable points Peters wants the district to do are:

Convene “multiple” student roundtables in order to better understand their concerns.

Hold a Facebook Town Hall to engage parents and the community to learn about their “priorities for the district.”

Review PPSD’s transportation policy so that it meets the needs of everyone.

Assess and redesign central-office structure and services to redirect resources to schools.

Work with R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green and the city to complete a “revised school facilities capital plan” that prioritizes “emergency repairs” and aligns long-term facilities improvements.

Create a set of “school climate and culture” initiatives to be launched districtwide next school year.

Launch a recruiting campaign focused on attracting “diverse and effective” teachers.

“We have an incredibly unique opportunity, with leadership from the state and the city aligned with us, and I do not intend to squander this rare moment,” Peters said in the report. “We cannot move forward if we leave the community behind.”

