New scholarship program for underrepresented students launches at URI College of Business

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A University of Rhode Island alum who co-founded a data science firm has committed a six-figure gift to create a scholarship program at the university’s College of Business to support underrepresented students.

Roby Luna, who co-founded Fairfax, Va.-based Aretec Inc. with firm CEO Anthony Rivera, committed $100,000 to endow the Luna-Rivera SF Scholarship at the URI College of Business. The scholarship, URI said, will support underrepresented students studying data analytics or business artificial intelligence.

Luna in a statement Friday said he entered URI through its talent development program and understands what a difference that additional support can make for students in need. He also said data analytics and AI are growing “exponentially,” and wants to “see more students and alumni of color [to] find their way in this field.”

Maling Ebrahimpour, URI College of Business dean, said in a statement that the university is making “substantial” investments in expanding its AI and analytics capabilities to prepare students for leadership positions “in an increasingly complex business environment.” Like Luna, Ebrahimpour also said URI wants to encourage more students of color to enter these fields.

“[These] scholarships are an important incentive,” Ebrahimpour said.

