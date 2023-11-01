New Sensata technology designed to facilitate greener refrigerant usage

ATTLEBORO – A newly released product from Sensata Technologies Inc. will seek to promote the use of refrigerants that have lower environmental impacts.

Sensata, a United Kingdom-based company with a location in Attleboro, recently announced the launch of its Resonix RGD sensor, a leak-detection product that alerts users of unsafe A2L levels. A2Ls are a class of refrigerants that possess lower flammability and toxicity levels compared with other classifications.

These refrigerants, which are commonly used in heating, air conditioning and ventilation systems, are more environmentally friendly than other gases used for these systems but can become unsafe at high levels.

The more typical hydrofluorocarbons, or HFC greenhouse gases, which have long been used in air conditioning and refrigeration equipment, contribute significantly to global warming, with a strength “often hundreds of times more potent than carbon dioxide.”

As part of the international Montreal Protocol, an international treaty intended to protect Earth’s ozone layer, the United States and other participating countries are aiming for an 85% reduction in HFC usage by 2036.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.