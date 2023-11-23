New Shoreham home sale for $4.1M is one of largest residential sales on Block Island in 2023

NEW SHOREHAM – In one of the largest residential property sales on Block Island this year, a custom 5,600-square-foot home built in 2022 recently sold for $4.1 million, according to Lila Delman Compass, which represented the seller.

The 1456 Payne Road home was built by Meridian Homes on a 2.79-acre lot. The home contains four bedrooms, each with a dedicated full bathroom, along with one half-bathroom, the real estate firm said.

With views of the ocean, the two-story home features cathedral ceilings, a gas fireplace and a 400-square-foot deck.

The furnished home also features a sunroom with a double barn door, a separate sitting-reading-office area, and a kitchen with a solid-surface quartz counter and a custom wood waterfall counter.

The property was most recently valued by New Shoreham assessors in 2022 as being worth $1.7 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

Rosemary Tobin, a sales associate for Lila Delman Compass’ Block Island Office, represented the seller, while the buyer was represented by Gail Hall, of Ballard Hall Sales Group.

Tobin said a quick sale of the property after it was put on the market demonstrates a growing demand for getaway homes on Block Island.

“We are thrilled to see the continued strong demand for property on Block Island, exemplified by the rapid sale of this new build after just one showing,” Tobin said. “It’s clear that Block Island is emerging as the premier destination for those seeking their vacation home. The island’s charm, natural beauty and vibrant community make it a perfect choice for those looking to invest in a unique getaway.”

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the property was purchased by Luem Holdings LLC, a limited lability company based in Old Saybrook, Conn. The company’s articles of organization, filed with the R.I. Department of State, list its manager as Gregory Smith.

The property was sold by Roderick Mitchell and Laura Mitchell, of Barrington, according to the warranty deed.

