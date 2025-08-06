New state program certifies first 3 manufacturers in environmental sustainability

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Environmental Management, in partnership with the Rhode Island Manufacturers Association, has certified Senesco Marine in North Kingstown, Raytheon Co. in Portsmouth and Ward’s Manufacturing in Warren through its new Green Manufacturing Certificate program.

The program is meant to provide an opportunity for manufacturers to show their commitment to environmental sustainability and to be recognized for best practices to reduce their environmental impact while improving efficiency.

Manufacturers Association Executive Director David M. Chenevert encouraged companies to adopt responsible practices that “can unlock new business opportunities and help build long-lasting relationships with like-minded partners.”

Senesco Marine President Ted Williams said the process provides “a great introduction to environmental sustainability practices” while encouraging “meaningful action without requiring a significant investment of resources.”

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.