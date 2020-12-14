New survey shows Rhode Islanders recognize gravity of mental health, substance use issues

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Islanders on the whole take mental health issues seriously, a new survey indicates.

The survey, paid for by the R.I. Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals and conducted by research company Qualtrics, collected answers from a pool of 1,075 people. Measures were taken to ensure age, gender and racial diversity, according to the department, which partnered with Horizon Healthcare Partners and BH Link on the survey.

Done in January, the survey took place about four months after the launch of a campaign to spread awareness about BH Link, an around-the-clock behavioral health call center funded by the state.

Of those surveyed, more than 90% said there should be no shame associated with seeking treatment for behavioral health issues such as addiction, and more than 80% responded that mental health issues are as serious as physical disease.

Ninety percent said they’d feel obligated to help a family member experiencing mental health troubles, and 89% said the same of friends.

“These survey results show that Rhode Islanders are rejecting the discriminatory attitudes long associated with mental and substance use conditions, and instead are displaying genuine interest and compassion,” said Kathryn Power, director of the department. “This awareness, coupled with the desire to help, confirms that we are heading in the right direction as we encourage individuals to seek treatment and focus on the hope of recovery.”

Seventy-four percent of respondents knew someone with mental health issues, and 66% knew someone who’d struggled with substance use. Of those respondents, 92% had spoken with those people about their mental health.

Eighty-eight percent felt that trauma, if left untreated, can lead to behavioral health issues, and 72% said that addiction is not a choice.

When asked further about substance use, 86% said people who suffer from addiction should have access to long-term or continuous treatment. Fifty-three percent of respondents believed that relapse is part of the recovery process, and 60% agreed that medication is an appropriate treatment for addiction.

Other findings include:

Sixty-six percent said no single group of people is more likely to have a mental health condition.

Sixty-five percent said no single group of people is more likely to have a substance use problem.

Sixty-three percent said that personality weakness or character flaws do not cause behavioral health problems.

Seventy-two percent said they do not believe that those with mental health problems are violent.

Sixty-nine percent said that a struggle with substance use should not mean losing custody of children.

Eighty percent said that people who are struggling with behavioral health issues are not a drain on society.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.