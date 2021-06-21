New Thundermist website offers photo ID guidance for trans, nonbinary voters

WARWICK – A new website launched by Thundermist Health Center aims to help transgender, nonbinary – people whose gender identity is not strictly male or female, and gender-diverse people navigate voting barriers in Rhode Island.

TransVoteRI.com offers guidance on updating identification documents for people whose ID may not provide an accurate representation of their appearance, name or gender.

On the site, one video made in partnership with the Providence Board of Canvassers shows what to expect when voting in person, and another produced with R.I. Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea addresses three common photo ID scenarios encountered by transgender and nonbinary voters.

“We know voting is important to the health of a community,” said Volta Tran, Thundermist’s transgender health education and policy specialist. “This website helps to remove barriers in accessing and obtaining updated voter IDs and engage trans and nonbinary communities in the civic process.”

The website’s launch coincides with Pride Month, noted Jeanne LaChance, CEO and president of Thundermist Health Center.

June is “a time to celebrate and recognize the contributions of trans and LGBTQ+ individuals and reaffirm our commitment to stand together against the discrimination and injustices experienced by the trans and LGBTQ+ community,” LaChance said.

Thundermist also includes a transgender health access team that cares for more than 1,200 people who identify as transgender or nonbinary.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.