New York-based company purchases 2 R.I. radio stations

WESTERLY – A Yonkers, N.Y.-based broadcaster has completed its acquisition of two Rhode Island radio stations, according to filings with the Federal Communications Commission. Turn Up Your Radio LLC of Yonkers, N.Y., acquired Westerly-based WBLQ-AM 1230 and West Warwick-based WWRI 105.5 FM and 1450 AM from DiPonti Communications LLC for $250,000, according to the filings.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.