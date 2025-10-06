New York-based company purchases 2 R.I. radio stations

By
-
YONKERS, N.Y.-BASED TURN UP YOUR RADIO LLC has acquired local radio stations WBLQ-AM and WWRI-AM from Westerly-based DiPonti Communications, LLC for $250,000.

WESTERLY – A Yonkers, N.Y.-based broadcaster has completed its acquisition of two Rhode Island radio stations, according to filings with the Federal Communications Commission. Turn Up Your Radio LLC of Yonkers, N.Y., acquired Westerly-based WBLQ-AM 1230 and West Warwick-based WWRI 105.5 FM and 1450 AM from DiPonti Communications LLC for $250,000, according to the filings.

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

The State of Healthcare in 2025

Healthcare is a deeply complex and emotionally charged issue, shaped by evolving cultural norms, technological…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR