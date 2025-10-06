New York-based company purchases 2 R.I. radio stations

TOPICS
WESTERLY – A Yonkers, N.Y.-based broadcaster has completed its acquisition of two Rhode Island radio stations, according to filings with the Federal Communications Commission.
Turn Up Your Radio LLC of Yonkers, N.Y., acquired Westerly-based WBLQ-AM 1230 and West Warwick-based WWRI 105.5 FM and 1450 AM from DiPonti Communications LLC for $250,000, according to the filings.
Turn Up Your Radio principal and founder Rick W. Schmidt also owns Greater Hits USA, a three-hour weekly show featuring music from the '60s and '70s and which is now syndicated at more than 100 stations.
DiPonti acquired what at the time was operating under the call sign WXNI from Boston University in 2007. In 2020 the company purchased what would become WWRI from Hall Communications Inc.
DiPonti Communications' founder Chris DiPaolo, widely known as the “voice of Westerly,” passed away on October 19, 2022, at the age of 49.
In 2023 DiPaolo was inducted into the Rhode Island Radio & TV Hall of Fame and was honored with a resolution from the General Assembly.
DiPonti Communications was being managed by Thomas DiPaolo, executive director of the R.I. Superintendents Association.
Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.