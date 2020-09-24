Newly built home on Providence’s East Side sells for $1.8M

PROVIDENCE – A newly constructed, Foursquare-style house on the city’s East Side has sold for $1.8 million.

It is the fourth-highest price for the East Side this year, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the buyer.

Residential Properties Ltd. represented the seller.

The house, at 280 Blackstone Blvd., has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a large, open kitchen and a family room with a gas fireplace, according to a news release. It has 4,156 square feet of living space and overlooks the linear park on Blackstone Boulevard, which has a walking path and running trail.

