Newly constructed coastal home in South Kingstown sells for $3M

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A newly constructed, 4,000-square-foot home with views of Green Hill Pond and the Atlantic Ocean recently sold for $3 million, according to public records.
The 814 Green Hill Beach Road home contains four bedrooms, four bathrooms and one half-bathroom.
Harnessing Financial Data for Strategic Decisions in Healthcare
Financial data has immense value. It can tell you the true history of your healthcare…Learn More
The three-level home, constructed in 2024 on nearly an acre of land, includes an elevator, according to a Zillow listing for the property.
The home features an open floor plan and a kitchen with quartz countertops and new high-end appliances, according to the listing. The property also includes a second kitchen close to the three rear decks of the home, including a rooftop deck.
The property comes with a separate deed for parking at Green Hill Beach, the listing states.
The home features a hardy plank exterior and trex decking, according to the listing. And the home also contains a two-port garage.
The property was most recently valued by South Kingstown assessors as being worth $3.06 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. The land alone is worth $374,100.
The seller was represented by Lori Joyal, of Lila Delman Compass. The buyer was represented by Michele Doherty, of Coldwell Banker Coastal Homes.
According to the warranty deed, a public record of the transaction, the home was sold by Robert Guerrera, of Wolcott, Conn.; Peter Baker, of Southbury, Conn.; and John Baker, of Warren, Conn. The property was purchased by David Wallenstein and Diane Wallenstein, of Framingham, Mass.
Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.