Newport home sells for $3.6M

NEWPORT – A residential property near the city’s Cliff Walk at 383 Gibbs Ave. has sold for $3.6 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the buyers.

Constructed in 2009, the 5,062-square-foot home features six bedrooms and six bathrooms, along with central air and two attached garage spaces.

According to property records, the seller is Stacey E. Dicroce and the buyers are Patricia D. Sitcoske and Mark A. Sitcoske.

The home previously sold in December of 2012 for $2.1 million after being listed for $2.5 million.

