Newport Hospital names Hall president of medical staff

NEWPORT – A longtime psychiatrist at Newport Hospital has been named as its president of medical staff.

Dr. Heather Hall adds the role to her current positions as medical director and chief of psychiatry at Newport Hospital.

She is now the hospital’s leader of the Medical Executive Committee. The group consists of active and associate medical staff from the community, and often offers input into hospital operations and hospital privileges for medical providers.

Hall is the first woman and psychiatrist to head the committee in recent memory, the hospital said. She presided over her first full medical staff meeting on Feb. 27.

“Having been at Newport Hospital for 12 years, I feel very invested in the hospital and the community,” Hall said. “Women continue to make strides toward equality in the medical field – like so many others – and representation at the top of the organization is a piece of that. There are many women in leadership roles at Newport Hospital and I’m proud to work alongside them for the benefit of the hospital and the community.”