Newport Hospital receives $25K grant from BankNewport

NEWPORT – Newport Hospital received a $25,000 grant from BankNewport that will assist the hospital’s expansion of its Vanderbilt Rehabilitation Center.

The grant, Newport Hospital said, will help more than double the number of the center’s beds and support more than 40 new staff positions. Among those new positions are nurses and nursing assistants, physical therapists, rehabilitation aides, occupational therapists, speech language pathologists, case managers and other positions, the hospital said.

“This is an exciting and momentous time in our hospital’s rich history – an opportunity to grow our rehabilitation center so that patients across the state can better access the world-class, life-changing care it provides,” said Newport Hospital President Crista F. Durand in a statement. “That BankNewport, one of our oldest and most dedicated partners, was among the first to support this effort only underscores their commitment to our community.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.

