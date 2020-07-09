Newport house on Almy Pond sold for $2.95M

NEWPORT – A stately, shingled home on Almy Pond within walking distance of Bailey’s Beach has sold for $2.95 million.

The property at 6 Casey Court was largely reconstructed in 2008 and includes a wrap-around porch, six bedrooms, four bathrooms and two half-baths. Amenities include a detached two-car garage with a second-floor guest suite and a pool with stone surround.

The sellers were William F. and Joan H. King, according to property records. The buyers were Edward M. Budill and Courtney E. Menzel.

The seller was represented by Matt Hadfield of Hogan Associates. The buyer was represented by Elizabeth Enochs of Benchmark Associates Inc.

