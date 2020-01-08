Newport Mansions draw more than 1M visitors in 2019

NEWPORT – The Preservation Society of Newport County hosted over 1 million tours for the fourth consecutive year in 2019, the nonprofit announced on Wednesday.

The total number of tours for the year was 1,006,190, a decline of 16,087 from the 1,022,277 given one year prior.

Visitors to the mansions in 2019 came from all 50 states and more than 100 different countries.

“The popularity of the mansions is a testament not only to their beauty and grandeur, but also to the hard work that goes into preserving and presenting them,” said Preservation Society CEO and Executive Director Trudy Coxe. “We are very proud that our high standards have been recognized by accreditation from the American Alliance of Museums, as well as visitors from around the world.”

The mansions are one of four museums in the New England region that regularly host over 1 million tours in a year, the preservation society noted, with the other three located in Boston.

The preservation society said three of the Newport mansions are operating daily, year-round schedules, including The Breakers, The Elms and Rosecliff. The Marble House was said to be closed until mid-February for a deep cleaning. The remaining mansions under the management of the nonprofit are on a seasonal schedule, including the Chateau-sur-Mer, Chepstow, Hunter House, Isaac Bell House, Kingscote and Green Animals Topiary Garden.