Newport Polo to open indoor arena

SEEKONK – Newport Polo plans to open an indoor arena for winter polo next month.

The site, which the polo club says is the largest professional equestrian facility within 100 miles for winter activities, opens in early January.

An open house is scheduled on Jan. 5 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Boarders and equestrians have already begun to occupy the facility, which is near Interstate 195 in Seekonk, according to Newport Polo.

The complex includes a 36-stall, dual isle barn attached to a 260-foot by 100-foot indoor riding arena.

- Advertisement -

Newport Polo plans to host home games for Brown University’s and Roger Williams University’s men’s and women’s polo teams and the Newport Girls Interscholastic team at the site. Weekly practices will take place there as well, and the Newport Polo Club will also use the space to keep players and horses fit for Beach Polo Exhibition matches on Feb. 22 and Feb. 23 in the Newport Winter Festival.

“A clear span arena of this size allows for full speed and competitive training for the horses and players to ensure that our intercollegiate and interscholastic teams and horse strings are in top form to compete in the regional and national USPA tournaments coming up in February and March,” said Minnie Keating, Newport Polo’s equine manager and head polo and riding instructor.

Polo and riding lessons for beginners will take place at the arena through March, when activities return to Newport Polo’s outdoor training facility in Portsmouth.