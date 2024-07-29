Newsweek names Hasbro Children’s among best children’s hospitals in U.S.

PROVIDENCE – Hasbro Children’s Hospital recently announced it has been recognized as one of America’s Best Children’s Hospitals in 2024 for pediatric endocrinology by Newsweek and Statista Inc.

“The division of pediatric endocrinology at Hasbro Children’s Hospital is committed to providing the community with first-rate quality care, treating each child as an individual and prioritizing research to learn more about the effects of diabetes and other endocrine disorders,” said Dr. Phyllis Dennery, pediatrician-in-chief and medical director at Hasbro Children’s Hospital. “Being identified as one of the country’s best children’s hospitals is confirmation of the comprehensive clinical care our team delivers to children and their families.”

Along with endocrinology, the Newsweek ranking places 175 hospitals in seven other pediatric subspecialties: cardiology and cardiac surgery; gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery; neonatology; oncology and hematology; pulmonology and thoracic surgery; neurology and neurosurgery; and orthopedics.

“Recognition as one of the best children’s hospitals is acknowledgement that our comprehensive clinical evaluation and treatment, combined with extensive research, allows us to provide patients and families with the best expedited care and follow-up,” said Sarah Frost, chief of hospital operations and president of Rhode Island and Hasbro Children’s hospitals.

The ranking is based on hospital quality metrics and the results of a nationwide survey of health care workers and hospital managers with knowledge of pediatric care, as well as a patient experience survey and patient-reported outcome measures implementation survey.

“We have a passionate and dynamic multidisciplinary team of physicians, nurses, dietitians, mental health professionals, medical assistants and administrative staff who work closely with patients’ families and the community at large to manage diabetes and other endocrine diagnoses,” said Dr. Jose Bernardo Quintos, director of the Diabetes Outpatient Education Center and division chief of pediatric endocrinology and diabetes at Hasbro Children’s Hospital. “Our goal is to provide the best care possible, and this designation is a terrific validation of our efforts”

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at castellani@pbn.com.