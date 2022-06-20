Newsweek names Women & Infants one of nation’s top maternity hospitals

PROVIDENCE – Care New England Health System’s Women & Infants Hospital is among the nation’s top maternity hospitals, according to rankings recently released by Newsweek and data firm Statista.

In America’s Best Maternity Hospitals 2022 rankings, Women & Infants, which delivers about 8,500 babies a year, received a four-ribbon performance rating along with 188 other facilities across the country. One hundred sixty-one hospitals earned a five-ribbon rating.

“Women & Infants is proud to be recognized for our continued commitment to high-quality care across our region,” said Shannon Sullivan, the hospital’s president and chief operating officer. “We remain committed to be the best place for women to receive their care and the safest place for them and their newborns.”

The hospital is the largest obstetrical facility in New England and the ninth-largest standalone service in the country, according to Care New England.

Newsweek’s rankings were based on a nationwide online survey open to hospital managers and maternity health care providers, facilities’ maternity medical care data and patient satisfaction data.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.