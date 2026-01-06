Nickolas S. Arnold Promoted to Counsel at Adler Pollock & Sheehan P.C.

Nick is a member of the firm’s Business & Corporate Law, Cannabis, Health Care, and Real Estate Groups, with a particular emphasis on mergers and acquisitions (M&A). With a comprehensive understanding of the complexities involved in high-stakes transactions, Nick provides clients with strategic, results-driven counsel to navigate the nuances of corporate governance, entity formation and structuring, commercial contract drafting for national and international transactions, and general corporate law. Nick received his J.D, cum laude, from the University of New Hampshire School of Law and his B.A. from University of Connecticut.