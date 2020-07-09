Nightingale begins leasing, opening planned for August

PROVIDENCE – Nightingale, a newly constructed apartment building in the city, has started leasing its units with an opening date of Aug. 1.

The building at 100 Mathewson St. occupies a full city block between Fountain and Washington streets. The apartments span five floors, from the second to the sixth floor.

The $52 million project is a joint effort of Nordblom Co., of Burlington, Mass., and Cornish Associates LP, of Providence. The same partners bought and renovated The Providence Journal Building for a mix of commercial tenants.

The first floor of the Nightingale will be devoted to retail and amenity space. The building has a rooftop deck, a courtyard with fire pit and grilling stations, a fitness center and covered parking, which is available for an additional fee.

Available apartments range from studios to two-bedroom, two-bathroom units and are arranged in varying configurations on each floor. Based on an interactive floor plan, several of the corner units are no longer available. Rent specials are being offered for initial tenants, including one month free rent for a 12-month lease.

Studios begin at $1,935 a month for a 12-month lease. One-bedroom apartments range from $2,090 to $2,445 a month, depending on square footage. Two-bedroom apartments all have two baths, and some have balconies and patios. They range from $2,675 to $3,630 a month.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.