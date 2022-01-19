No new inductees into International Tennis Hall of Fame for 2022

NEWPORT – For the first time in its history dating back to 1955, the International Tennis Hall of Fame will not have any new inductees enshrined with other tennis greats for 2022.

The Hall of Fame said Jan. 11 that Cara Black of Zimbabwe, Juan Carlos Ferrero of Spain, Ana Ivanović of Serbia, Carlos Moyá of Spain, Flavia Pennetta of Italy, and Lisa Raymond of the U.S. were on the ballot to be part of the 2022 induction class. However, none of the candidates received at least 75% of the affirmative vote from media, historians, fellow Hall of Famers and fans, the Hall of Fame said.

The candidates will appear on the ballot for 2023, as the nominees remain on the ballot for up to three years if not voted in, the Hall of Fame said.

There still will be an induction ceremony this year. Lleyton Hewitt, a member of the 2021 induction class who could not travel for the ceremony last year due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, will be formally inducted at the Hall of Fame in Newport on July 16.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.